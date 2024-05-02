The Meaning of AGG – AGG means “Cool“. It is an internet acronym. What does AGG mean? AGG is an abbreviation that stands for “Cool”. Check the content shared below on this pAGGe to find out AGG definition and all the information related to acronym AGG in FAQ format.
What does AGG mean?
AGG is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Cool”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of AGG
AGG means “Cool”.
What is AGG?
AGG is “Cool”.
AGG Definition / AGG Means
The definition of AGG is “Cool”.
Thanks for visiting this pAGGe. Feel free to share this pAGGe if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘cool’:
|· 2K4U
|To Cool For You
|· AWESOME
|Amazing, wonderful, cool
|· BADASS
|Cool, confident person
|· BEASTLY
|Being good at something, cool
|· BOOK
|Cool (predictive text )
|· BOSS
|Cool, awesome
|· BRILL
|Brilliant, cool
|· CAAC
|Cool As A Cucumber
|· CAT
|Cool person
Computed Axial Tomography
|· CEWL
|Cool
|· CLASS
|Cool, excellent
|· COO
|Cool
|· COOL
|Awesome, great
|· COOL BEANS
|Cool, awesome, great
|· COOLIN
|same as CHILLing
|· COPACETIC
|Cool, OK, excellent
|· CSB
|Cool Story Bro (sarcastic)
|· DAVID
|Cool guy
|· DECK
|Cool
Punch hard
|· DEECE
|Decent, cool, great
|· DEF
|Cool, great, excellent
|· DENCH
|Awesome, cool
|· DIAO
|Cool, hip
|· ENO
|Awesome, cool
|· FETCH
|Cool, trendy, awesome
|· FIRME
|Cool, good, nice
|· FLY
|Zipper
Awesome, cool
|· FRESH
|Very good, cool
|· GROOL
|Great and Cool
|· GROOVY
|Cool, awesome
|· HCIT
|How Cool Is That?
|· HECTIC
|Cool, good
|· HEP
|Hip, cool
|· HIP
|Cool, stylish, contemporary
|· ILL
|Cool, tight, etc
|· ILLY
|Fresh, cool
|· JYEAH
|Cool version of Yeah
|· KEWL
|Cool
|· KIFF
|Cool
|· KK
|OK, cool
|· KL
|Cool
|· KLKL
|Cool Cool
|· KOO
|Cool
|· KOOL
|Cool
|· KOOLIO
|Cool
|· KUL
|Cool
|· KWEL
|Cool
|· KWL
|Cool
|· LEKKER
|Cool, sexy
|· MEAN
|Cool
|· MINT
|Nice, cool
|· N/C
|Not Cool
|· NANG
|Cool, wicked, good
|· NATTY
|Natural Light beer
Smart, good, cool
|· NEAT-O
|Cool
|· PRESH
|Precious
Awesome, cool
|· QL
|Cool
Quietly Laughing
|· RAD
|Radical, cool
|· RAPID
|Cool, excellent
|· SICK
|Awesome, cool
|· SKN
|OK, cool, whatever
|· SLICK
|Sharp, cool, smooth
|· SOLID
|Cool, awesome
|· SOOD
|Cool
|· SOUND
|Cool, awesome, good
|· STOPE
|Awesome, cool
|· SWAGG
|Style, coolness, confidence
|· SWANK
|Cool, classy
Single Woman And No Kids
Second Wife And No Kids
|· TCFS
|Too Cool For School
|· THE BOMB
|Really cool
|· TIDY
|Cool, good
|· WEPA
|All right, cool, yeah!
|· YC
|You’re Cool/Cute/Crazy