The Meaning of AGC – AGC means "Automatic Gain Control". It is an internet acronym.
AGC is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Automatic Gain Control”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
AGC means “Automatic Gain Control”.
AGC is “Automatic Gain Control”.
The definition of AGC is “Automatic Gain Control”.
|Other terms relating to ‘automatic’:
|· ACP
|Automatic Colt Pistol
|· PABX
|Private Automatic Branch Exchange
|Other terms relating to ‘gain’:
|· NVNG
|Nothing Ventured, Nothing Gained
|· PIGEON
|Woman using a man for personal gain
|· USER
|Someone who uses other people to gain an advantage
|Other terms relating to ‘control’:
|· ATC
|Air Traffic Control
|· BCG
|Birth Control Glasses
|· CC
|Credit Card
Carbon Copy
Crowd Control
Country Code
|· CTRL
|Control (key)
|· ECU
|Electronic Control Unit
|· ICMP
|Internet Control Message Protocol
|· LOWRIDER
|Vehicle with modified suspension often hydraulically controlled
|· MAC
|Media Access Control
Macintosh
|· OOC
|Out Of Control/Character/Context
|· QC
|Quality Control
|· RC
|Random Chat
Radio Controlled
|· TCP
|Transmission Control Protocol
|· TCP/IP
|Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol
|· TOOC
|Totally Out Of Control
|· UAC
|User Account Control
|· VTEC
|Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control System
|· WHIPPED
|Controlled by girlfriend/wife