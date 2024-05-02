Home
May 2, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of AGC – AGC means “Automatic Gain Control“. It is an internet acronym. What does AGC mean? AGC is an abbreviation that stands for “Automatic Gain Control”. Check the content shared below on this pAGCe to find out AGC definition and all the information related to acronym AGC in FAQ format.

Other terms relating to ‘automatic’:
· ACP Automatic Colt Pistol
· PABX Private Automatic Branch Exchange
Other terms relating to ‘gain’:
· NVNG Nothing Ventured, Nothing Gained
· PIGEON Woman using a man for personal gain
· USER Someone who uses other people to gain an advantage
Other terms relating to ‘control’:
· ATC Air Traffic Control
· BCG Birth Control Glasses
· CC Credit Card
Carbon Copy
Crowd Control
Country Code
· CTRL Control (key)
· ECU Electronic Control Unit
· ICMP Internet Control Message Protocol
· LOWRIDER Vehicle with modified suspension often hydraulically controlled
· MAC Media Access Control
Macintosh
· OOC Out Of Control/Character/Context
· QC Quality Control
· RC Random Chat
Radio Controlled
· TCP Transmission Control Protocol
· TCP/IP Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol
· TOOC Totally Out Of Control
· UAC User Account Control
· VTEC Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control System
· WHIPPED Controlled by girlfriend/wife

