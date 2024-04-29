Home
AFRL

AFRL

April 29, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of AFRL – AFRL means “Away From Real Life“. It is an internet acronym. What does AFRL mean? AFRL is an abbreviation that stands for “Away From Real Life”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AFRL definition and all the information related to acronym AFRL in FAQ format.

What does AFRL mean?

AFRL is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Away From Real Life”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of AFRL

AFRL means “Away From Real Life”.

What is AFRL?

AFRL is “Away From Real Life”.

AFRL Definition / AFRL Means

The definition of AFRL is “Away From Real Life”.

Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.

Other terms relating to ‘away’:
· AFC Away From Computer
· AFK Away From Keyboard
· AFP Away From Phone
· BUGGER OFF Go Away
· BUZZ OFF Go away
· DUSS Run away
· FFFA Fit From Far Away
· GAFIA Get Away From It All
· GAFM Get Away From Me
· HFFA Hot From Far Away
· KAFM Keep Away From Me
· LEG IT Run away
· MIGA Make It Go Away
· SAFM Stay Away From Me
· SCRAM Go away
· SKIDADDLE Go away
· SOD OFF Go away, get lost
· TAFW Time Away From Work
· TOTGA The One That Got Away
Other terms relating to ‘from’:
· 50 Police (from Hawaii Five-O)
· 881 Bye Bye (from Chinese pronounciation)
· AFC Away From Computer
· AFK Away From Keyboard
· AFP Away From Phone
· AFRO Hairstyle from Africa
· ANFAWFOS And Now For A Word From Our Sponsor
· ATTY Atomizer from electronic cigarette
· AUSSIE A Person From Australia
· BFAB Born From A Boombox
Back For A Bit
· BFAM Brother From Another Mother
· BFB Better From Behind
· BFTP Blast From The Past
· BLAD Brother/friend (from ‘blood’)
· BLUD Mate (from blood brother)
· BUTT DIAL Accidentally call from a phone in your pocket
· DED Dead from joy, hilarity etc
· DESI Someone from the Indian subcontinent
· DRAG Inhale smoke from cigarette or joint
Dressed as a woman
· DVDRIP Video copied from a DVD
· FAE From
· FFFA Fit From Far Away
· FFL Falling From LOLing
· FFTL From First To Last (band)
· FNO From Now On
· FRAK Swear word from Battlestar Galactica
· FTA From The Article
· FTBOMH From The Bottom Of My Heart
· GAFIA Get Away From It All
· GAFM Get Away From Me
· GFETE Grinning From Ear To Ear
· GOG Person from north Wales
· HAFL Heart Attack From Laughing
· HFFA Hot From Far Away
· HIATUS A Pause From Something
A Break From Something
· HTHFYS Hope To Hear From You Soon
· IPOD MP3 player from Apple
· JAP Jewish American Princess
Person from Japan
· KAFM Keep Away From Me
· KIWI A person from New Zealand
A small brown bird from New Zealand
Kiwifruit
· LD Link Dead (Disconnection From Internet)
· LFMF Learn From My Fail
· LGFB Looks Good From Behind
· MANC Person from Manchester
· MASH UP Song made from bits of other songs
· MAUI WOWIE Marijuana, weed from Hawaii
· MBFAM  My Brother From Another Mother
· MEX Low grade marijuana from Mexico
· MSFAM My Sister From Another Mister
· NRFB Never Removed From Box
· PHB Pointy-Haired Boss (from Dilbert)
· REDNECK Unsophisticated rural person from Southeast USA
· SAFM Stay Away From Me
· SCHEMIE Someone from a council estate
· SCOUSER Person from Liverpool
· SFAM Sister From Another Mister
· STAT Immediately (from Latin statim)
· TAFF Person from Cardiff or Wales generally
· TAFW Time Away From Work
· TFLN Texts From Last Night
· TI Texas Instruments
Rapper from Atlanta
· ULT Last month (from Latin ultimo)
· VAPE Inhale vapor from E-cigarettes
· VERLAN French reverse slang (from l’anvers)
· WDYWFM What Do You Want From Me?
· WEF With Effect From
· WFH Working From Home
· WUF Where are you from?
· ZIMBO Person from Zimbabwe
Other terms relating to ‘real’:
· AHA Expression of discovery or realization
· ARG Alternate Reality Gaming
· AYFR Are You For Real?
· BIG Great, really good
· BNR But Not Really
· BOMB Something really bad
Something really good
· CEREAL Serious
· CRAY CRAY Really crazy
· CRBT Crying Real Big Tears
· DOH Expression of frustration, realization
· FEENING Craving, wanting really badly
· FR For Real
· FRILL For Real
· FRL For Real
· GDFR Going Down For Real
· GLIRL Good Luck In Real Life
· H9 Really hate (H8+1)
· HELLA Really, very
· IDRC I Don’t Really Care
· IDRK I Don’t Really Know
· IMR I Mean, Really
· IRDC I Really Don’t Care
· IRDK I Really Don’t Know
· IRL In Real Life
· IRLY I Really Like You
· JONESING Craving, wanting really badly
· KIR Keepin’ It Real
· KIRF Keeping It Real Fake
· LEGIT Real, legal
· LIRL Laughing In Real Life
· LMIRL Let’s Meet In Real Life
· LORL Laugh Out Really Loud
· LRL Laughing Really Loud
· LYR Love You Really
· MAD Really, extremely
· MIRL Meet In Real Life
· NORLY No, Really?
· O RLY Oh, Really?
· ORG Online Reality Games
Organization
· ORLY Oh Really
· ORN Oh Really Now
· PENG A LENG Really sexy, very fit
· POTS Parents Over The Shoulder (parents watching, I can’t really talk)
· PSR Pretty Standard, Really
· RD Real Deal
· RDC Really Don’t Care
· RL Real Life
· RLF Real Life Friend
· RLY Really
· RMT Real-Money Trading
· ROG Really Old Git
· RPF Real Person Fiction
· RSN Real Soon Now
· RTS Real Time Strategy
· RVR Realm Versus Realm (MMORPG)
· SFR Smiling For Real
· SJGR Shit Just Got Real
· SUPER Very, really
· SYRS See You Real Soon
· TARFU Things Are Really Fouled Up
· TBR To Be Real
· THE BOMB Really cool
· TIRF That/This Is Really Funny
· TRILL True and Real
· TTYRS Talk To You Real Soon
· VR Virtual Reality
· YARLY Yeah Really
Other terms relating to ‘life’:
· 1UP Extra life in a game
· 42 The answer to life, the universe and everything
· AKML Avada Kedavra My Life (Harry Potter)
· ALG Ain’t Life Grand
· ALIHAL At Least I Have A Life
· ALOTBSOL Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life
· BALLIN Playing basketball
Living the good life
· BBFL Best Buds For Life
· BDOML Best Day Of My Life
· BF4L Best Friends For Life
· BFF4L Best Friend Forever For Life
· BFFL Best Friend For Life
· BFFLTDDUP Best Friends For Life Till Death Do Us Part
· BIFFL Best Internet Friend For Life
· BLD Bad Life Decision
· BM4L Best Mates For Life
· BMFL Best Mates For Life
· BML Bless My Life
· GAL Girl
Get A Life
· GLD Good Life Decision
· GLIRL Good Luck In Real Life
· GOOML Get Out Of My Life
· HAGL Have A Good Life
· HANL Have A Nice Life
· HL Half Life (game)
· HML Hate My Life
· IHML I Hate My Life
· ILML I Love My Life
· IRL In Real Life
· IYL If You’re Lucky
It’s Your Life
· LGO Life Goes On
· LILABOC Life Is Like A Box Of Chocolates
· LIRL Laughing In Real Life
· LITS Life Is Too Short
· LLTTF Living Life To The Fullest
· LMIRL Let’s Meet In Real Life
· LML Love My Life
· LNF Life’s Not Fair
· LOML Love Of My Life
· LOYOL Live Out Your Own Life
· LPT Life Pro Tip
· LTL Living The Life
· MIRL Meet In Real Life
· MLIA My Life Is Average
· MLIB My Life Is Bro
· MLIG My Life Is Great/Good
· MLIM My Life Is Magic
· MLS My Life Sucks
· NAL Need A Life
· NIML Never In My Life
Not In My Lifetime
· NSFL Not Safe For Life
· OLTL One Life To Live
· PLD Poor Life Decision
· QOL Quality Of Life
· RFYL Run For Your Life
· RL Real Life
· RLF Real Life Friend
· SCALLY Low life, trailer trash
· SML Screw My Life
Story of My Life
· SOML Story Of My Life
· TFL Tip For Life
Transport For London
· TGFL Thank God For Life
· THUG Violent criminal
Person struggling to make something of their life
· WDOML Worst Day Of My Life
· WTML Welcome To My Life
· WULLNP Wishing You Long Life And Prosperity
· YATLOML You Are The Love Of My Life
· ZECH Energy, life

About The Author

acron

Related Posts