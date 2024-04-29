The Meaning of AFRL – AFRL means “Away From Real Life“. It is an internet acronym. What does AFRL mean? AFRL is an abbreviation that stands for “Away From Real Life”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AFRL definition and all the information related to acronym AFRL in FAQ format.
|Other terms relating to ‘away’:
|· AFC
|Away From Computer
|· AFK
|Away From Keyboard
|· AFP
|Away From Phone
|· BUGGER OFF
|Go Away
|· BUZZ OFF
|Go away
|· DUSS
|Run away
|· FFFA
|Fit From Far Away
|· GAFIA
|Get Away From It All
|· GAFM
|Get Away From Me
|· HFFA
|Hot From Far Away
|· KAFM
|Keep Away From Me
|· LEG IT
|Run away
|· MIGA
|Make It Go Away
|· SAFM
|Stay Away From Me
|· SCRAM
|Go away
|· SKIDADDLE
|Go away
|· SOD OFF
|Go away, get lost
|· TAFW
|Time Away From Work
|· TOTGA
|The One That Got Away
|Other terms relating to ‘from’:
|· 50
|Police (from Hawaii Five-O)
|· 881
|Bye Bye (from Chinese pronounciation)
|· AFC
|Away From Computer
|· AFK
|Away From Keyboard
|· AFP
|Away From Phone
|· AFRO
|Hairstyle from Africa
|· ANFAWFOS
|And Now For A Word From Our Sponsor
|· ATTY
|Atomizer from electronic cigarette
|· AUSSIE
|A Person From Australia
|· BFAB
|Born From A Boombox
Back For A Bit
|· BFAM
|Brother From Another Mother
|· BFB
|Better From Behind
|· BFTP
|Blast From The Past
|· BLAD
|Brother/friend (from ‘blood’)
|· BLUD
|Mate (from blood brother)
|· BUTT DIAL
|Accidentally call from a phone in your pocket
|· DED
|Dead from joy, hilarity etc
|· DESI
|Someone from the Indian subcontinent
|· DRAG
|Inhale smoke from cigarette or joint
Dressed as a woman
|· DVDRIP
|Video copied from a DVD
|· FAE
|From
|· FFFA
|Fit From Far Away
|· FFL
|Falling From LOLing
|· FFTL
|From First To Last (band)
|· FNO
|From Now On
|· FRAK
|Swear word from Battlestar Galactica
|· FTA
|From The Article
|· FTBOMH
|From The Bottom Of My Heart
|· GAFIA
|Get Away From It All
|· GAFM
|Get Away From Me
|· GFETE
|Grinning From Ear To Ear
|· GOG
|Person from north Wales
|· HAFL
|Heart Attack From Laughing
|· HFFA
|Hot From Far Away
|· HIATUS
|A Pause From Something
A Break From Something
|· HTHFYS
|Hope To Hear From You Soon
|· IPOD
|MP3 player from Apple
|· JAP
|Jewish American Princess
Person from Japan
|· KAFM
|Keep Away From Me
|· KIWI
|A person from New Zealand
A small brown bird from New Zealand
Kiwifruit
|· LD
|Link Dead (Disconnection From Internet)
|· LFMF
|Learn From My Fail
|· LGFB
|Looks Good From Behind
|· MANC
|Person from Manchester
|· MASH UP
|Song made from bits of other songs
|· MAUI WOWIE
|Marijuana, weed from Hawaii
|· MBFAM
|My Brother From Another Mother
|· MEX
|Low grade marijuana from Mexico
|· MSFAM
|My Sister From Another Mister
|· NRFB
|Never Removed From Box
|· PHB
|Pointy-Haired Boss (from Dilbert)
|· REDNECK
|Unsophisticated rural person from Southeast USA
|· SAFM
|Stay Away From Me
|· SCHEMIE
|Someone from a council estate
|· SCOUSER
|Person from Liverpool
|· SFAM
|Sister From Another Mister
|· STAT
|Immediately (from Latin statim)
|· TAFF
|Person from Cardiff or Wales generally
|· TAFW
|Time Away From Work
|· TFLN
|Texts From Last Night
|· TI
|Texas Instruments
Rapper from Atlanta
|· ULT
|Last month (from Latin ultimo)
|· VAPE
|Inhale vapor from E-cigarettes
|· VERLAN
|French reverse slang (from l’anvers)
|· WDYWFM
|What Do You Want From Me?
|· WEF
|With Effect From
|· WFH
|Working From Home
|· WUF
|Where are you from?
|· ZIMBO
|Person from Zimbabwe
|Other terms relating to ‘real’:
|· AHA
|Expression of discovery or realization
|· ARG
|Alternate Reality Gaming
|· AYFR
|Are You For Real?
|· BIG
|Great, really good
|· BNR
|But Not Really
|· BOMB
|Something really bad
Something really good
|· CEREAL
|Serious
|· CRAY CRAY
|Really crazy
|· CRBT
|Crying Real Big Tears
|· DOH
|Expression of frustration, realization
|· FEENING
|Craving, wanting really badly
|· FR
|For Real
|· FRILL
|For Real
|· FRL
|For Real
|· GDFR
|Going Down For Real
|· GLIRL
|Good Luck In Real Life
|· H9
|Really hate (H8+1)
|· HELLA
|Really, very
|· IDRC
|I Don’t Really Care
|· IDRK
|I Don’t Really Know
|· IMR
|I Mean, Really
|· IRDC
|I Really Don’t Care
|· IRDK
|I Really Don’t Know
|· IRL
|In Real Life
|· IRLY
|I Really Like You
|· JONESING
|Craving, wanting really badly
|· KIR
|Keepin’ It Real
|· KIRF
|Keeping It Real Fake
|· LEGIT
|Real, legal
|· LIRL
|Laughing In Real Life
|· LMIRL
|Let’s Meet In Real Life
|· LORL
|Laugh Out Really Loud
|· LRL
|Laughing Really Loud
|· LYR
|Love You Really
|· MAD
|Really, extremely
|· MIRL
|Meet In Real Life
|· NORLY
|No, Really?
|· O RLY
|Oh, Really?
|· ORG
|Online Reality Games
Organization
|· ORLY
|Oh Really
|· ORN
|Oh Really Now
|· PENG A LENG
|Really sexy, very fit
|· POTS
|Parents Over The Shoulder (parents watching, I can’t really talk)
|· PSR
|Pretty Standard, Really
|· RD
|Real Deal
|· RDC
|Really Don’t Care
|· RL
|Real Life
|· RLF
|Real Life Friend
|· RLY
|Really
|· RMT
|Real-Money Trading
|· ROG
|Really Old Git
|· RPF
|Real Person Fiction
|· RSN
|Real Soon Now
|· RTS
|Real Time Strategy
|· RVR
|Realm Versus Realm (MMORPG)
|· SFR
|Smiling For Real
|· SJGR
|Shit Just Got Real
|· SUPER
|Very, really
|· SYRS
|See You Real Soon
|· TARFU
|Things Are Really Fouled Up
|· TBR
|To Be Real
|· THE BOMB
|Really cool
|· TIRF
|That/This Is Really Funny
|· TRILL
|True and Real
|· TTYRS
|Talk To You Real Soon
|· VR
|Virtual Reality
|· YARLY
|Yeah Really
|Other terms relating to ‘life’:
|· 1UP
|Extra life in a game
|· 42
|The answer to life, the universe and everything
|· AKML
|Avada Kedavra My Life (Harry Potter)
|· ALG
|Ain’t Life Grand
|· ALIHAL
|At Least I Have A Life
|· ALOTBSOL
|Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life
|· BALLIN
|Playing basketball
Living the good life
|· BBFL
|Best Buds For Life
|· BDOML
|Best Day Of My Life
|· BF4L
|Best Friends For Life
|· BFF4L
|Best Friend Forever For Life
|· BFFL
|Best Friend For Life
|· BFFLTDDUP
|Best Friends For Life Till Death Do Us Part
|· BIFFL
|Best Internet Friend For Life
|· BLD
|Bad Life Decision
|· BM4L
|Best Mates For Life
|· BMFL
|Best Mates For Life
|· BML
|Bless My Life
|· GAL
|Girl
Get A Life
|· GLD
|Good Life Decision
|· GLIRL
|Good Luck In Real Life
|· GOOML
|Get Out Of My Life
|· HAGL
|Have A Good Life
|· HANL
|Have A Nice Life
|· HL
|Half Life (game)
|· HML
|Hate My Life
|· IHML
|I Hate My Life
|· ILML
|I Love My Life
|· IRL
|In Real Life
|· IYL
|If You’re Lucky
It’s Your Life
|· LGO
|Life Goes On
|· LILABOC
|Life Is Like A Box Of Chocolates
|· LIRL
|Laughing In Real Life
|· LITS
|Life Is Too Short
|· LLTTF
|Living Life To The Fullest
|· LMIRL
|Let’s Meet In Real Life
|· LML
|Love My Life
|· LNF
|Life’s Not Fair
|· LOML
|Love Of My Life
|· LOYOL
|Live Out Your Own Life
|· LPT
|Life Pro Tip
|· LTL
|Living The Life
|· MIRL
|Meet In Real Life
|· MLIA
|My Life Is Average
|· MLIB
|My Life Is Bro
|· MLIG
|My Life Is Great/Good
|· MLIM
|My Life Is Magic
|· MLS
|My Life Sucks
|· NAL
|Need A Life
|· NIML
|Never In My Life
Not In My Lifetime
|· NSFL
|Not Safe For Life
|· OLTL
|One Life To Live
|· PLD
|Poor Life Decision
|· QOL
|Quality Of Life
|· RFYL
|Run For Your Life
|· RL
|Real Life
|· RLF
|Real Life Friend
|· SCALLY
|Low life, trailer trash
|· SML
|Screw My Life
Story of My Life
|· SOML
|Story Of My Life
|· TFL
|Tip For Life
Transport For London
|· TGFL
|Thank God For Life
|· THUG
|Violent criminal
Person struggling to make something of their life
|· WDOML
|Worst Day Of My Life
|· WTML
|Welcome To My Life
|· WULLNP
|Wishing You Long Life And Prosperity
|· YATLOML
|You Are The Love Of My Life
|· ZECH
|Energy, life