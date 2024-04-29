Home
April 29, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of AFP – AFP means “Away From Phone“. It is an internet acronym. What does AFP mean? AFP is an abbreviation that stands for “Away From Phone”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AFP definition and all the information related to acronym AFP in FAQ format.

AFP is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Away From Phone”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

Other terms relating to ‘away’:
· AFC Away From Computer
· AFK Away From Keyboard
· AFRL Away From Real Life
· BUGGER OFF Go Away
· BUZZ OFF Go away
· DUSS Run away
· FFFA Fit From Far Away
· GAFIA Get Away From It All
· GAFM Get Away From Me
· HFFA Hot From Far Away
· KAFM Keep Away From Me
· LEG IT Run away
· MIGA Make It Go Away
· SAFM Stay Away From Me
· SCRAM Go away
· SKIDADDLE Go away
· SOD OFF Go away, get lost
· TAFW Time Away From Work
· TOTGA The One That Got Away
Other terms relating to ‘from’:
· 50 Police (from Hawaii Five-O)
· 881 Bye Bye (from Chinese pronounciation)
· AFC Away From Computer
· AFK Away From Keyboard
· AFRL Away From Real Life
· AFRO Hairstyle from Africa
· ANFAWFOS And Now For A Word From Our Sponsor
· ATTY Atomizer from electronic cigarette
· AUSSIE A Person From Australia
· BFAB Born From A Boombox
Back For A Bit
· BFAM Brother From Another Mother
· BFB Better From Behind
· BFTP Blast From The Past
· BLAD Brother/friend (from ‘blood’)
· BLUD Mate (from blood brother)
· BUTT DIAL Accidentally call from a phone in your pocket
· DED Dead from joy, hilarity etc
· DESI Someone from the Indian subcontinent
· DRAG Inhale smoke from cigarette or joint
Dressed as a woman
· DVDRIP Video copied from a DVD
· FAE From
· FFFA Fit From Far Away
· FFL Falling From LOLing
· FFTL From First To Last (band)
· FNO From Now On
· FRAK Swear word from Battlestar Galactica
· FTA From The Article
· FTBOMH From The Bottom Of My Heart
· GAFIA Get Away From It All
· GAFM Get Away From Me
· GFETE Grinning From Ear To Ear
· GOG Person from north Wales
· HAFL Heart Attack From Laughing
· HFFA Hot From Far Away
· HIATUS A Pause From Something
A Break From Something
· HTHFYS Hope To Hear From You Soon
· IPOD MP3 player from Apple
· JAP Jewish American Princess
Person from Japan
· KAFM Keep Away From Me
· KIWI A person from New Zealand
A small brown bird from New Zealand
Kiwifruit
· LD Link Dead (Disconnection From Internet)
· LFMF Learn From My Fail
· LGFB Looks Good From Behind
· MANC Person from Manchester
· MASH UP Song made from bits of other songs
· MAUI WOWIE Marijuana, weed from Hawaii
· MBFAM  My Brother From Another Mother
· MEX Low grade marijuana from Mexico
· MSFAM My Sister From Another Mister
· NRFB Never Removed From Box
· PHB Pointy-Haired Boss (from Dilbert)
· REDNECK Unsophisticated rural person from Southeast USA
· SAFM Stay Away From Me
· SCHEMIE Someone from a council estate
· SCOUSER Person from Liverpool
· SFAM Sister From Another Mister
· STAT Immediately (from Latin statim)
· TAFF Person from Cardiff or Wales generally
· TAFW Time Away From Work
· TFLN Texts From Last Night
· TI Texas Instruments
Rapper from Atlanta
· ULT Last month (from Latin ultimo)
· VAPE Inhale vapor from E-cigarettes
· VERLAN French reverse slang (from l’anvers)
· WDYWFM What Do You Want From Me?
· WEF With Effect From
· WFH Working From Home
· WUF Where are you from?
· ZIMBO Person from Zimbabwe
Other terms relating to ‘phone’:
· 3G Third Generation mobile phone network
· 459 I Love You (phone digits for ILY)
· BUTT DIAL Accidentally call from a phone in your pocket
· PAF Phone A Friend
· POCKET DIAL Accidentally make a call with the phone in your pocket
· RINGTONE Sound a cell phone makes when receiving a call
· SIM CARD Subscriber Identity Module for a mobile phone
· SYMBIAN Mobile phone OS
· TEXT An SMS message sent between cell phones

