April 29, 2024 Slang Definition

April 29, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of AFL – AFL means "Australian Football League". It is an internet acronym.

AFL is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Australian Football League”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

AFL means “Australian Football League”.

AFL is “Australian Football League”.

The definition of AFL is “Australian Football League”.

Other terms relating to ‘australian’:
· ANZAC Australian and New Zealand Army Corps
· AUD Australian Dollar
· BOGAN Poorly educated, vulgar person (Australian)
· JJJ Australian radio station
· POM Australian name for an English person
Other terms relating to ‘football’:
· CFL Canadian Football League
· FIFA Federation International de Football Association
· FNB Football And Beer
· FOOTY Football, soccer
· GOONER Supporter of Arsenal Football Club
· MAN U Manchester United Football Club
· MNF Monday Night Football
· MUFC Manchester United Football Club
· NFL National Football League
· SPURS US Basketball team
UK football team (Tottenham Hotspur)
· UEFA Union of European Football Associations
Other terms relating to ‘league’:
· CAL Cyberathlete Amateur League (gaming)
· CFL Canadian Football League
· CPL Cyberathlete Professional League (gaming)
· EPL English Premier League
· LXG League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
· MLB Major League Baseball
· MLG Major League Gaming
· NFL National Football League
· NHL National Hockey League
· NRL National Rugby League
· OOML Out Of My League
· OOYL Out Of Your League

