The Meaning of AFL – AFL means "Australian Football League". It is an internet acronym.
AFL is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Australian Football League”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
AFL means “Australian Football League”.
AFL is “Australian Football League”.
The definition of AFL is “Australian Football League”.
|Other terms relating to ‘australian’:
|· ANZAC
|Australian and New Zealand Army Corps
|· AUD
|Australian Dollar
|· BOGAN
|Poorly educated, vulgar person (Australian)
|· JJJ
|Australian radio station
|· POM
|Australian name for an English person
|Other terms relating to ‘football’:
|· CFL
|Canadian Football League
|· FIFA
|Federation International de Football Association
|· FNB
|Football And Beer
|· FOOTY
|Football, soccer
|· GOONER
|Supporter of Arsenal Football Club
|· MAN U
|Manchester United Football Club
|· MNF
|Monday Night Football
|· MUFC
|Manchester United Football Club
|· NFL
|National Football League
|· SPURS
|US Basketball team
UK football team (Tottenham Hotspur)
|· UEFA
|Union of European Football Associations
|Other terms relating to ‘league’:
|· CAL
|Cyberathlete Amateur League (gaming)
|· CFL
|Canadian Football League
|· CPL
|Cyberathlete Professional League (gaming)
|· EPL
|English Premier League
|· LXG
|League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
|· MLB
|Major League Baseball
|· MLG
|Major League Gaming
|· NFL
|National Football League
|· NHL
|National Hockey League
|· NRL
|National Rugby League
|· OOML
|Out Of My League
|· OOYL
|Out Of Your League