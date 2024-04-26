Home
April 26, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of ADDY – ADDY means "Address". It is an internet acronym. What does ADDY mean? ADDY is an abbreviation that stands for "Address".

What does ADDY mean?

ADDY is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Address”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, sociADDY networking sites and chat rooms.

Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you.

Other terms relating to ‘addy’:
· CADDY Cadillac
· PADDY Offensive term for an Irishman
· SUGAR DADDY Rich older man
Other terms relating to ‘address’:
· EDDRESS Email address
· EMA E-mail Address
· IPA India Pale Ale
Internet Protocol Address
· SAE Stamped/Self Addressed Envelope
· URL Uniform Resource Locator, internet address

