What does ADDY mean?
ADDY means "Address".
|Other terms relating to ‘addy’:
|· CADDY
|Cadillac
|· PADDY
|Offensive term for an Irishman
|· SUGAR DADDY
|Rich older man
|Other terms relating to ‘address’:
|· EDDRESS
|Email address
|· EMA
|E-mail Address
|· IPA
|India Pale Ale
Internet Protocol Address
|· SAE
|Stamped/Self Addressed Envelope
|· URL
|Uniform Resource Locator, internet address