The Meaning of ADD – ADD means “Attention Deficit Disorder“. It is an internet acronym. What does ADD mean? ADD is an abbreviation that stands for “Attention Deficit Disorder”. Check the content shared below on this pADDe to find out ADD definition and ADDl the information related to acronym ADD in FAQ format.
What does ADD mean?
ADD is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Attention Deficit Disorder”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, sociADD networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of ADD
ADD means “Attention Deficit Disorder”.
What is ADD?
ADD is “Attention Deficit Disorder”.
ADD Definition / ADD Means
The definition of ADD is “Attention Deficit Disorder”.
Thanks for visiting this pADDe. Feel free to share this pADDe if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can ADDso browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘attention’:
|· ADHD
|Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
|· ATD
|Attention to Detail
|· ATTN
|Attention
|· FAO
|For Attention Of
|· FTAO
|For the Attention Of
|Other terms relating to ‘deficit’:
|· ADHD
|Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
|Other terms relating to ‘disorder’:
|· ADHD
|Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
|· OCD
|Obsessive Compulsive Disorder
|· OJD
|Obsessive Jonas (Brothers) Disorder
|· PTSD
|Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
|· SAD
|Pathetic
Seasonal Adjustment Disorder