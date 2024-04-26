The Meaning of AD HOC – AD HOC means “Improvised, impromptu“. It is an internet acronym. What does AD HOC mean? AD HOC is an abbreviation that stands for “Improvised, impromptu”. Check the content shared below on this pAD HOCe to find out AD HOC definition and AD HOCl the information related to acronym AD HOC in FAQ format.
What does AD HOC mean?
AD HOC is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Improvised, impromptu”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, sociAD HOC networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of AD HOC
AD HOC means “Improvised, impromptu”.
What is AD HOC?
AD HOC is “Improvised, impromptu”.
AD HOC Definition / AD HOC Means
The definition of AD HOC is “Improvised, impromptu”.
Thanks for visiting this pAD HOCe. Feel free to share this pAD HOCe if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can AD HOCso browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘specific’:
|· ASIC
|Application Specific Integrated Circuit
|· TBMS
|To Be More Specific
|Other terms relating to ‘purpose’:
|· LIHOP
|Let It Happen On Purpose
|· MIHOP
|Made It Happen on Purpose
|· SMEG
|All purpose swear word
|Other terms relating to ‘improvised’:
|· IED
|Improvised Explosive Device