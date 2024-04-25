The Meaning of ACT – ACT means “SAT type test“. It is an internet acronym. What does ACT mean? ACT is an abbreviation that stands for “SAT type test”. Check the content shared below on this pACTe to find out ACT definition and all the information related to acronym ACT in FAQ format.
What does ACT mean?
ACT is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “SAT type test”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of ACT
ACT means “SAT type test”.
What is ACT?
ACT is “SAT type test”.
ACT Definition / ACT Means
The definition of ACT is “SAT type test”.
Thanks for visiting this pACTe. Feel free to share this pACTe if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘type’:
|· ESKI
|Type of urban music
|· HAZE
|Type of marijuana
|· INTP
|Introverted iNtuitive Thinking Perceiving (personality type indicator)
|· JEJEMON
|People who type stupidly
|· MY SIZE
|My type of girl
|· NMT
|Not My Type
|· NYT
|Not Your Type
New York Times
|· P90X
|Type of workout schedule
|· RAR
|File compression type
|· ROOTS
|Type of Reggae music
|· V8
|Engine type
Vegetable drink
|Other terms relating to ‘test’:
|· CAPTCHA
|Completely Automated Public Turing Test To Tell Computers and Humans Apart
|· GYT
|Get Yourself Tested
|· LSAT
|Law School Admission Test
|· MOT
|Ministry Of Transport test for car safety
|· SAT
|Scholastic Assessment Test
|· SATS
|Standard Attainment Tests
|· TOEFL
|Test Of English as a Foreign Language
|· TOEIC
|Test Of English for International Communication