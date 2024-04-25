Home
April 26, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of ACT – ACT means “SAT type test“. It is an internet acronym. What does ACT mean? ACT is an abbreviation that stands for “SAT type test”. Check the content shared below on this pACTe to find out ACT definition and all the information related to acronym ACT in FAQ format.

What does ACT mean?

ACT is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “SAT type test”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

Other terms relating to ‘type’:
· ESKI Type of urban music
· HAZE Type of marijuana
· INTP Introverted iNtuitive Thinking Perceiving (personality type indicator)
· JEJEMON People who type stupidly
· MY SIZE My type of girl
· NMT Not My Type
· NYT Not Your Type
New York Times
· P90X Type of workout schedule
· RAR File compression type
· ROOTS Type of Reggae music
· V8 Engine type
Vegetable drink
Other terms relating to ‘test’:
· CAPTCHA Completely Automated Public Turing Test To Tell Computers and Humans Apart
· GYT Get Yourself Tested
· LSAT Law School Admission Test
· MOT Ministry Of Transport test for car safety
· SAT Scholastic Assessment Test
· SATS Standard Attainment Tests
· TOEFL Test Of English as a Foreign Language
· TOEIC Test Of English for International Communication

