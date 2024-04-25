Home
The Meaning of ACP – ACP means "Automatic Colt Pistol". It is an internet acronym. What does ACP mean? ACP is an abbreviation that stands for "Automatic Colt Pistol".

ACP is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Automatic Colt Pistol”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

ACP means “Automatic Colt Pistol”.

ACP is “Automatic Colt Pistol”.

The definition of ACP is “Automatic Colt Pistol”.

Other terms relating to ‘automatic’:
· AGC Automatic Gain Control
· PABX Private Automatic Branch Exchange
Other terms relating to ‘pistol’:
· GLOCK Semi-automatic pistol
· TEK Tek-9 machine pistol
Technique
· TMP Tactical Machine Pistol

