April 22, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of ACLU – ACLU means “American Civil Liberties Union“. It is an internet acronym. What does ACLU mean? ACLU is an abbreviation that stands for “American Civil Liberties Union”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ACLU definition and all the information related to acronym ACLU in FAQ format.

What does ACLU mean?

The Meaning of ACLU

What is ACLU?

ACLU Definition / ACLU Means

Other terms relating to ‘american’:
· AAA American Automobile Association
Battery size
· AARP American Association of Retired Persons
· ABC American Born Chinese
· AE American Eagle (clothing)
· AMC American Motors Corportation
· AMEX American Express
· AMTRAK American passenger railroad corporation
· ANSI American National Standards Institute
· AOL American Online
· ASCII American Standard Code for Information Interchange
· ASPCA American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
· AT&T American Telephone & Telegraph
· CHUG Drink
Offensive term for a Native American
· JAP Jewish American Princess
Person from Japan
· NAMBLA North American Man/Boy Love Association
· NIKE American sportswear company
· PLIES American rapper
· POMO Permanent Open Market Operations
Post Modern
A Group Of Native American People In California
· YANK American
· YANKEE American
Other terms relating to ‘union’:
· EU European Union
· FUIC Farmers Union Iced Coffee
· NUS National Union of Students
· SOTU State of the Union
· UEFA Union of European Football Associations
· USSR Union of Soviet Socialist Republics

