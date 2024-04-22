Home
April 22, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of ACK – ACK means "Acknowledgement". It is an internet acronym. ACK is an abbreviation that stands for "Acknowledgement".

What does ACK mean?

ACK is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Acknowledgement”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

The Meaning of ACK

ACK means “Acknowledgement”.

What is ACK?

ACK is “Acknowledgement”.

ACK Definition / ACK Means

The definition of ACK is “Acknowledgement”.

