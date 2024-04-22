The Meaning of ACID – ACID means “same as LSD“. It is an internet acronym. What does ACID mean? ACID is an abbreviation that stands for “same as LSD”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ACID definition and all the information related to acronym ACID in FAQ format.
What does ACID mean?
ACID is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “same as LSD”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of ACID
ACID means “same as LSD”.
What is ACID?
ACID is “same as LSD”.
ACID Definition / ACID Means
The definition of ACID is “same as LSD”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘acid’:
|· CID
|Acid, LSD
|· DNA
|Deoxyribonucleic Acid
Did Not Attend
Does Not Apply
|· LSA
|D-Lysergic Acid Amide similar to LSD
|· LSD
|D-Lysergic Acid Diethylamide
|· RNA
|Ribonucleic Acid
|· SID
|Acid, LSD
|· TAB
|Acid, LSD
Cigarette