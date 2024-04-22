The Meaning of ACCT – ACCT means “Account“. It is an internet acronym. What does ACCT mean? ACCT is an abbreviation that stands for “Account”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ACCT definition and all the information related to acronym ACCT in FAQ format.
What does ACCT mean?
ACCT is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Account”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of ACCT
ACCT means “Account”.
What is ACCT?
ACCT is “Account”.
ACCT Definition / ACCT Means
The definition of ACCT is “Account”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘account’:
|· IBAN
|International Bank Account Number
|· MULTI
|Player with multiple online accounts
|· UAC
|User Account Control