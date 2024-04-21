The Meaning of ABP – ABP means “Already Been Posted“. It is an internet acronym. What does ABP mean? ABP is an abbreviation that stands for “Already Been Posted”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ABP definition and all the information related to acronym ABP in FAQ format.
ABP is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Already Been Posted”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
ABP means “Already Been Posted”.
ABP is “Already Been Posted”.
The definition of ABP is “Already Been Posted”.
|Other terms relating to ‘already’:
|· ABD
|Already Been Done
|· IAK
|I Already Know
|· IMYA
|I Miss You Already
|· INB4
|In Before (already mentioned)
|· SIAP
|Sorry If Already Posted
|· UAK
|You Already Know
|· UARK
|You Already Know
|· YAK
|You Already Know
|Other terms relating to ‘been’:
|· ABD
|Already Been Done
|· BOON
|Someone who has been a NOOB for ages
|· BTDT
|Been There Done That
|· BTDTGTTS
|Been There, Done That, Got The T-Shirt
|· BU2M
|Been Up To Much?
|· COPYPASTA
|Post that has been copied and pasted
|· HYB
|How You Been?
|· IBMTS
|I’ve Been Meaning To Say
|· NBB
|Never Been Better
|· NBK
|Natural Born Killers
Never Been Kissed
|· QED
|Quod Erat Demonstrandum (it has been proved)
|· WHYB
|Where Have You Been?
|· WUBU
|What You Been Up to?
|· WUBU2
|What Have You Been Up To?
|· WYBD
|What’ve You Been Doing?
|· YBW
|You’ve Been Warned
|· YHBT
|You Have Been Trolled
|· YHBW
|You Have Been Warned
|Other terms relating to ‘posted’:
|· IKYP
|I’ll Keep You Posted
|· KMP
|Keep Me Posted
|· KYP
|Keep You Posted
|· SIAP
|Sorry If Already Posted
|· WKYP
|Will Keep You Posted