April 21, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of ABP – ABP means “Already Been Posted“. It is an internet acronym. What does ABP mean? ABP is an abbreviation that stands for “Already Been Posted”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ABP definition and all the information related to acronym ABP in FAQ format.

What does ABP mean?

ABP is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Already Been Posted”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

Other terms relating to ‘already’:
· ABD Already Been Done
· IAK I Already Know
· IMYA I Miss You Already
· INB4 In Before (already mentioned)
· SIAP Sorry If Already Posted
· UAK You Already Know
· UARK You Already Know
· YAK You Already Know
Other terms relating to ‘been’:
· ABD Already Been Done
· BOON Someone who has been a NOOB for ages
· BTDT Been There Done That
· BTDTGTTS Been There, Done That, Got The T-Shirt
· BU2M Been Up To Much?
· COPYPASTA Post that has been copied and pasted
· HYB How You Been?
· IBMTS I’ve Been Meaning To Say
· NBB Never Been Better
· NBK Natural Born Killers
Never Been Kissed
· QED Quod Erat Demonstrandum (it has been proved)
· WHYB Where Have You Been?
· WUBU What You Been Up to?
· WUBU2 What Have You Been Up To?
· WYBD What’ve You Been Doing?
· YBW You’ve Been Warned
· YHBT You Have Been Trolled
· YHBW You Have Been Warned
Other terms relating to ‘posted’:
· IKYP I’ll Keep You Posted
· KMP Keep Me Posted
· KYP Keep You Posted
· SIAP Sorry If Already Posted
· WKYP Will Keep You Posted

