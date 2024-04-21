The Meaning of ABH – ABH means “Actual Bodily Harm“. It is an internet acronym. What does ABH mean? ABH is an abbreviation that stands for “Actual Bodily Harm”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ABH definition and all the information related to acronym ABH in FAQ format.
