April 21, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of ABF – ABF means “All But Face“. It is an internet acronym. What does ABF mean? ABF is an abbreviation that stands for “All But Face”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ABF definition and all the information related to acronym ABF in FAQ format.

What does ABF mean?

ABF is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “All But Face”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

