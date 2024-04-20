The Meaning of ABF – ABF means “All But Face“. It is an internet acronym. What does ABF mean? ABF is an abbreviation that stands for “All But Face”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ABF definition and all the information related to acronym ABF in FAQ format.
What does ABF mean?
ABF is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “All But Face”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of ABF
ABF means “All But Face”.
What is ABF?
ABF is “All But Face”.
ABF Definition / ABF Means
The definition of ABF is “All But Face”.
Thanks for visiting this page. Feel free to share this page if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can also browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘face’:
|· BOBFOC
|Body Off Baywatch, Face Off Crimewatch
|· BSOF
|Big Smile On Face
|· BSOFN
|Big Smile On Face Now
|· BUTTER FACE
|Girl who is good looking except for her face
|· BUTTERFACE
|A Woman With An Attractive Body But An Ugly Face
|· F2F
|Face To Face
|· FACE PALM
|Slap forehead with the palm of your hand
|· FBC
|FaceBook Chat
|· FBF
|Facebook Friend
|· FBO
|Facebook Official
|· GNFB
|Good Night Facebook
|· GOMF
|Get Outta My Face
|· GOOMF
|Get Out Of My Face
|· IYF
|In Your Face
|· MFW
|My Face When …
|· MKZ
|Facebook (derogatory)
|· MYF
|Miss Your Face
|· PLANKING
|Lying face down in an unusual place
|· POKER FACE
|Expressionless face
|· PRAWN
|Girl who is good looking except for her face
|· SYF
|Shut Your Face
|· TRDMF
|Tears Running Down My Face
|· UWU
|Happy Anime Face
|· X3
|Cute face
|· YFW
|Your Face When …