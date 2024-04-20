The Meaning of ABC – ABC means “American Born Chinese“. It is an internet acronym. What does ABC mean? ABC is an abbreviation that stands for “American Born Chinese”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ABC definition and all the information related to acronym ABC in FAQ format.
|Other terms relating to ‘american’:
|· AAA
|American Automobile Association
Battery size
|· AARP
|American Association of Retired Persons
|· ACLU
|American Civil Liberties Union
|· AE
|American Eagle (clothing)
|· AMC
|American Motors Corportation
|· AMEX
|American Express
|· AMTRAK
|American passenger railroad corporation
|· ANSI
|American National Standards Institute
|· AOL
|American Online
|· ASCII
|American Standard Code for Information Interchange
|· ASPCA
|American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
|· AT&T
|American Telephone & Telegraph
|· CHUG
|Drink
Offensive term for a Native American
|· JAP
|Jewish American Princess
Person from Japan
|· NAMBLA
|North American Man/Boy Love Association
|· NIKE
|American sportswear company
|· PLIES
|American rapper
|· POMO
|Permanent Open Market Operations
Post Modern
A Group Of Native American People In California
|· YANK
|American
|· YANKEE
|American
|Other terms relating to ‘born’:
|· BFAB
|Born From A Boombox
Back For A Bit
|· NBK
|Natural Born Killers
Never Been Kissed
|Other terms relating to ‘chinese’:
|· 1314
|Forever (Chinese)
|· 250
|Stupid person (Chinese)
|· 520
|I Love You (Chinese)
|· 881
|Bye Bye (from Chinese pronounciation)
|· CHINK
|Offensive term for an Asian or Chinese person
|· CNY
|Chinese New Year
|· NIHAO
|Hello (Chinese)
|· ON9
|Stupid (Chinese)
Online
|· RUO
|Weak (Chinese)
|· TMD
|Damn in Chinese
Too Much Detail