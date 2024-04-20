Home
April 20, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of ABC – ABC means “American Born Chinese“. It is an internet acronym. What does ABC mean? ABC is an abbreviation that stands for “American Born Chinese”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out ABC definition and all the information related to acronym ABC in FAQ format.

ABC is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “American Born Chinese”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

ABC means “American Born Chinese”.

ABC is “American Born Chinese”.

The definition of ABC is “American Born Chinese”.

