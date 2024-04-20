Home
April 20, 2024

The Meaning of AARP – AARP means “American Association of Retired Persons“. It is an internet acronym. What does AARP mean? AARP is an abbreviation that stands for “American Association of Retired Persons”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AARP definition and all the information related to acronym AARP in FAQ format.

Other terms relating to ‘american’:
· AAA American Automobile Association
Battery size
· ABC American Born Chinese
· ACLU American Civil Liberties Union
· AE American Eagle (clothing)
· AMC American Motors Corportation
· AMEX American Express
· AMTRAK American passenger railroad corporation
· ANSI American National Standards Institute
· AOL American Online
· ASCII American Standard Code for Information Interchange
· ASPCA American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
· AT&T American Telephone & Telegraph
· CHUG Drink
Offensive term for a Native American
· JAP Jewish American Princess
Person from Japan
· NAMBLA North American Man/Boy Love Association
· NIKE American sportswear company
· PLIES American rapper
· POMO Permanent Open Market Operations
Post Modern
A Group Of Native American People In California
· YANK American
· YANKEE American
Other terms relating to ‘association’:
· AA Alcoholics Anonymous
African-American
Automobile Association
· AAA American Automobile Association
Battery size
· FIFA Federation International de Football Association
· HOA Home Owners Association
· MBA Masters of Business Association
Married But Available
· MPA Music Publishers’ Association
· NAACP National Association for the Advancement of Colored People
· NAMBLA North American Man/Boy Love Association
· NASCAR National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing
· NASDAQ National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation
· NBA National Basketball Association
· NCAA National Collegiate Athletic Association
· NEA National Education Association
· NRA National Rifle Association
· PCMCIA Personal Computer Memory Card International Association
· PGA Professional Golfers’ Association
· UDA Ulster Defence Association
· UEFA Union of European Football Associations
· YHA Youth Hostel Association
· YMCA Young Mens Christian Association
· YWCA Young Women’s Christian Association

