The Meaning of AAP – AAP means “Always A Pleasure“. It is an internet acronym. What does AAP mean? AAP is an abbreviation that stands for “Always A Pleasure”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AAP definition and all the information related to acronym AAP in FAQ format.
|Other terms relating to ‘always’:
|· 637
|Always and Forever (letters in each word)
|· A&F
|Always And Forever
Abercrombie & Fitch
|· AAF
|Always and Forever
|· AAYF
|As Always, Your Friend
|· AFS
|Always, Forever and Seriously
|· AIMH
|Always In My Heart
|· AKTF
|Always Keep the Faith
|· ALOTBSOL
|Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life
|· ATOY
|Always Thinking of you
|· BFA
|Best Friends Always
|· IALTO
|I Always Love That One
|· IWALU
|I Will Always Love You
|· IWALY
|I Will Always Love You
|· JAPAN
|Just Always Pray At Night
|· LUA
|Love You Always
|· LYA
|Love You Always
|· LYAAF
|Love You As A Friend
Love You Always And Forever
|· SWAMBO
|She Who Always Must Be Obeyed
|· SWOT
|Person who is always studying
|· TOPPER
|Person who always has a better story
|· YALA
|You Always Live Again
|· YAWA
|Person who always uses the ‘Away’ status in IM systems
|Other terms relating to ‘pleasure’:
|· IMP
|It’s My Pleasure
|· MMM
|Expression of pleasure or contentment
|· SHIOK
|Expression of happiness, pleasure
|· WMP
|Windows Media Player
With Much Pleasure