The Meaning of AAK – AAK means “Alive And Kicking“. It is an internet acronym. What does AAK mean? AAK is an abbreviation that stands for “Alive And Kicking”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AAK definition and all the information related to acronym AAK in FAQ format.
AAK is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Alive And Kicking”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
|Other terms relating to ‘alive’:
|· ATWA
|Air, Trees, Water, Animals
All The Way Alive
|· KTBSPA
|Keep The Backstreet Pride Alive
|· TGIA
|Thank God I’m Alive
