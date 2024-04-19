Home
April 20, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of AAF – AAF means "Always and Forever". It is an internet acronym.

What does AAF mean?

AAF is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means "Always and Forever". It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

