The Meaning of AAF – AAF means “Always and Forever“. It is an internet acronym. What does AAF mean? AAF is an abbreviation that stands for “Always and Forever”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AAF definition and all the information related to acronym AAF in FAQ format.
What does AAF mean?
AAF is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Always and Forever”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of AAF
AAF means “Always and Forever”.
What is AAF?
AAF is “Always and Forever”.
AAF Definition / AAF Means
The definition of AAF is “Always and Forever”.
