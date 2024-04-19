Home
The Meaning of AAC – AAC means “Apple Audio Compression“. It is an internet acronym. What does AAC mean? AAC is an abbreviation that stands for “Apple Audio Compression”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AAC definition and all the information related to acronym AAC in FAQ format.

Other terms relating to ‘apple’:
· AJ Apple Juice
· IPOD MP3 player from Apple
Other terms relating to ‘audio’:
· A2DP Advanced Audio Distribution Profile
· AVI Audio Video Interleaved (media format)
· CODEC Coder-Decoder (usually for audio/video data)
· DAB Digital Audio Broadcasting
· DAW Digital Audio Workstation
· SCART Audio/Video TV connector
· WMA Windows Media Audio
Other terms relating to ‘compression’:
· RAR File compression type

