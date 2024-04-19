The Meaning of AAC – AAC means “Apple Audio Compression“. It is an internet acronym. What does AAC mean? AAC is an abbreviation that stands for “Apple Audio Compression”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AAC definition and all the information related to acronym AAC in FAQ format.
AAC is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Apple Audio Compression”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
AAC means “Apple Audio Compression”.
AAC is “Apple Audio Compression”.
The definition of AAC is “Apple Audio Compression”.
|Other terms relating to ‘apple’:
|· AJ
|Apple Juice
|· IPOD
|MP3 player from Apple
|Other terms relating to ‘audio’:
|· A2DP
|Advanced Audio Distribution Profile
|· AVI
|Audio Video Interleaved (media format)
|· CODEC
|Coder-Decoder (usually for audio/video data)
|· DAB
|Digital Audio Broadcasting
|· DAW
|Digital Audio Workstation
|· SCART
|Audio/Video TV connector
|· WMA
|Windows Media Audio
|Other terms relating to ‘compression’:
|· RAR
|File compression type