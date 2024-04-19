Home
April 19, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of AA – AA means “African-American“. It is an internet acronym. What does AA mean? AA is an abbreviation that stands for “African-American”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out AA definition and all the information related to acronym AA in FAQ format.

What does AA mean?

AA is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “African-American”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

