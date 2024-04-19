Home
April 19, 2024 Slang Definition

The Meaning of A2DP – A2DP means "Advanced Audio Distribution Profile". It is an internet acronym. What does A2DP mean? A2DP is an abbreviation that stands for "Advanced Audio Distribution Profile".

What does A2DP mean?

A2DP is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means "Advanced Audio Distribution Profile". It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.

Other terms relating to ‘advanced’:
· AMD Advanced Micro Devices
· ARPA Advanced Research Projects Agency (made early internet)
· ARPANET Advanced Research Projects Agency Network (early internet)
· DARPA Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
· SATA Serial Advanced Technology Attachment
Other terms relating to ‘audio’:
· AAC Apple Audio Compression
· AVI Audio Video Interleaved (media format)
· CODEC Coder-Decoder (usually for audio/video data)
· DAB Digital Audio Broadcasting
· DAW Digital Audio Workstation
· SCART Audio/Video TV connector
· WMA Windows Media Audio
Other terms relating to ‘distribution’:
· DISTRO Distribution (software, music, etc)
· FREEBSD Free Berkeley Software Distribution (Unix like OS)
Other terms relating to ‘profile’:
· CREEPER Someone who views your profile but doesn’t make contact
· TWITCON Profile picture on Twitter

