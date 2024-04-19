The Meaning of A2DP – A2DP means “Advanced Audio Distribution Profile“. It is an internet acronym. What does A2DP mean? A2DP is an abbreviation that stands for “Advanced Audio Distribution Profile”. Check the content shared below on this pA2DPe to find out A2DP definition and A2DPl the information related to acronym A2DP in FAQ format.
What does A2DP mean?
A2DP is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Advanced Audio Distribution Profile”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, sociA2DP networking sites and chat rooms.
The Meaning of A2DP
A2DP means “Advanced Audio Distribution Profile”.
What is A2DP?
A2DP is “Advanced Audio Distribution Profile”.
A2DP Definition / A2DP Means
The definition of A2DP is “Advanced Audio Distribution Profile”.
Thanks for visiting this pA2DPe. Feel free to share this pA2DPe if you find the above content accurate and helpful to you. You can A2DPso browse our website Web Acronym to check out other 9000+ slang words.
|Other terms relating to ‘advanced’:
|· AMD
|Advanced Micro Devices
|· ARPA
|Advanced Research Projects Agency (made early internet)
|· ARPANET
|Advanced Research Projects Agency Network (early internet)
|· DARPA
|Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
|· SATA
|Serial Advanced Technology Attachment
|Other terms relating to ‘audio’:
|· AAC
|Apple Audio Compression
|· AVI
|Audio Video Interleaved (media format)
|· CODEC
|Coder-Decoder (usually for audio/video data)
|· DAB
|Digital Audio Broadcasting
|· DAW
|Digital Audio Workstation
|· SCART
|Audio/Video TV connector
|· WMA
|Windows Media Audio
|Other terms relating to ‘distribution’:
|· DISTRO
|Distribution (software, music, etc)
|· FREEBSD
|Free Berkeley Software Distribution (Unix like OS)
|Other terms relating to ‘profile’:
|· CREEPER
|Someone who views your profile but doesn’t make contact
|· TWITCON
|Profile picture on Twitter