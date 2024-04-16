The Meaning of A/N – A/N means “Author’s Note“. It is an internet acronym. What does A/N mean? A/N is an abbreviation that stands for “Author’s Note”. Check the content shared below on this page to find out A/N definition and all the information related to acronym A/N in FAQ format.
A/N is an acronym, abbreviation or slang word which means “Author’s Note”. It is used during chats and online conversations on forums, social networking sites and chat rooms.
A/N means “Author’s Note”.
A/N is “Author’s Note”.
The definition of A/N is “Author’s Note”.
|Other terms relating to ‘author’s’:
|· AN
|Author’s Note
|Other terms relating to ‘note’:
|· AN
|Author’s Note
|· NB
|Not Bad
Nota Bene (Latin for please note)
|· OAN
|On Another Note
|· OTN
|On That Note
|· RYN
|Read Your Note
Regarding Your Note
|· SN
|Screen Name
Side Note
|· SNH
|Sarcasm Noted Here
|· TNOT
|Take Note Of That